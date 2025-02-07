Kanye West Declares Diddy His "Idol" Is Unhinged Twitter Rant

Ye has sparked controversy again.

Kanye West is one of the most unpredictable stars in the world. He will say and do anything to get a reaction out of fans. He said as much during a recent interview with the Download podcast. Ye said his autism causes him to do the exact opposite of what people tell him to do. Well, Kanye West did what the masses told him not to do on Thursday night. The rapper decided to go on an extended social media rant about Diddy. A rant in which he praised Diddy, a man who has become one of the most reviled figures in pop culture.

Kanye West kicked off his tangent by posting "Free Puff" on his social media. It got more intense from there. The rapper claimed that the powers that be are trying to use Diddy as an example. "Ya'll f*cking know that and sitting laughing at the f*cking internet on Instagram," he wrote. West really turned up the heat, however, when he declared that Diddy was his "idol." This is a stance that took even the biggest West cynics by surprise. "This man gave his life to us," the rapper wrote. "This my idol. This my hero." Kanye West then launched into a tirade that included rhetoric against Jewish people.

Kanye West Released Yeezy And Sean Don Merchandise

In a bizarre choice, the rapper decided to run through all the various controversies he's been involved in over the last few years. He hit a sort of greatest hits of scandals in the span of a few posts. He alluded to his comment about slavery being a choice. "I'm speaking my mind now I ain't ever editing sh*t again," he wrote. Kanye West then announced that he was partnering with Diddy's brand, Sean Don, to help out the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. He claimed the merchandise that's being billed as a Yeezy and Bad Boy collab will be split 50/50. "Like we discussed before they locked up him," the rapper asserted.

In arguably the most surprising element of the whole Kanye West rant, Diddy responded. The Bad Boy mogul reposted West's merchandise link and showed his appreciation. At least, the person running his social media account showed appreciation. "Thank you to my brother @Ye," he wrote. Kanye West has withstood a lot of controversy in the past. It'll be interesting to see how the public responds to this particularly baffling showcase, though.

