The Game Reveals How Kanye West Inspired Him To Finish "The Documentary 3"

The Game is an unpredictable emcee. He's always on the cusp of starting beef with someone, or praising someone for the impact they've had on his career. Kanye West is one of his favorite targets. It's very hard to gauge how The Game feels about the Chicago superstar. On Wednesday, though, the feeling seemed to be positive. So positive, in fact, that The Game claimed to be inspired to get to work on his upcoming album. The rapper cited West's recent Download interview as the cause.

Kanye West discussed a myriad of topics during the second episode of the Justin Laboy podcast. He touched on the Drake vs. Kendrick battle and his own autistic diagnosis, but mostly, he detailed how great he was as an artist. Kanye West's opinion of his own creative muse has never been higher, and that's saying quite a bit. It's this high opinion, and this passion, that inspired The Game to get to work making The Documentary 3. "Ye just gave me the vibe I needed to complete #TheDocumentary3 – Game Time," he wrote on Instagram.

The Game Announced The Documentary 3 In August

The Game went into additional detail as to why West's comments inspired him. He felt a kinship with the Chicago emcee, especially given how many people have doubted him throughout his career. Game has had plenty of adversity throughout his own career. The sentiment seemingly hit hard. "If you think for ya self they call you crazy," he wrote. "If you speak on the mistreatment of the lower tier life livers from the higher ups they try to silence you. You go against the mass agenda they try & black ball you. And if you tell the truth in a world full of lies.. you’re the liar."