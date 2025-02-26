Kanye West & The Game Reveal "The Documentary 3" With New Preview Featuring Jim Jones

Kanye West teamed up with The Game to produce and direct a new preview of his upcoming album, The Documentary 3. Game shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring a snippet of a track with an appearance from Jim Jones. The trailer ends with a man in a ski mask and safety vest referencing Game sliding into the DMs of Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles.

It isn't the first time Game has confirmed he's working with Kanye West on the long-awaited project. Earlier this month, he revealed on Instagram that Ye was giving him the inspiration he needed to finally get the album done. "Ye just gave me the vibe I needed to complete #TheDocumentary3," he wrote at the time. He explained: "If you think for ya self they call you crazy. If you speak on the mistreatment of the lower tier life livers from the higher ups they try to silence you. You go against the mass agenda they try & black ball you. And if you tell the truth in a world full of lies.. you’re the liar."

Kanye West's "Bully"

The Game isn't the only one with an album coming out. Kanye West is also working on his next solo studio effort, Bully. He recently confirmed during an interview with Justin Laboy that he'll be releasing the project in celebration of his daughter North's birthday in June. West also revealed that his son, Saint, inspired the title. “My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West recalled. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.' And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’ Don’t Saint do that? Just kick everybody and like push him over.”

On top of Kanye West and Bully, Jim Jones is also releasing an album of his own on Friday, February 28th. "There's a lot of good music on there. I talk about a lot of real situations that have been going on in my life," he told TMZ during a recent interview. The project is titled, At The Church Steps.