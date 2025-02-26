Kanye West & The Game Reveal "The Documentary 3" With New Preview Featuring Jim Jones

BY Cole Blake 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Art Of Rap Festival 2015
IRVINE, CA - JULY 18: Rapper The Game performs onstage at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on July 18, 2015 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The Game is working with Kanye West and Jim Jones on his long-awaited third installment in "The Documentary" series.

Kanye West teamed up with The Game to produce and direct a new preview of his upcoming album, The Documentary 3. Game shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring a snippet of a track with an appearance from Jim Jones. The trailer ends with a man in a ski mask and safety vest referencing Game sliding into the DMs of Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles.

It isn't the first time Game has confirmed he's working with Kanye West on the long-awaited project. Earlier this month, he revealed on Instagram that Ye was giving him the inspiration he needed to finally get the album done. "Ye just gave me the vibe I needed to complete #TheDocumentary3," he wrote at the time. He explained: "If you think for ya self they call you crazy. If you speak on the mistreatment of the lower tier life livers from the higher ups they try to silence you. You go against the mass agenda they try & black ball you. And if you tell the truth in a world full of lies.. you’re the liar."

Read More: The Game Reveals How Kanye West Inspired Him To Finish "The Documentary 3"

Kanye West's "Bully"

The Game isn't the only one with an album coming out. Kanye West is also working on his next solo studio effort, Bully. He recently confirmed during an interview with Justin Laboy that he'll be releasing the project in celebration of his daughter North's birthday in June. West also revealed that his son, Saint, inspired the title. “My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West recalled. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.' And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’ Don’t Saint do that? Just kick everybody and like push him over.”

On top of Kanye West and Bully, Jim Jones is also releasing an album of his own on Friday, February 28th. "There's a lot of good music on there. I talk about a lot of real situations that have been going on in my life," he told TMZ during a recent interview. The project is titled, At The Church Steps.

Read More: The Game Shoots His Shot At Tina Knowles From Halfcourt In Kanye West Collab Snippet

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1224
Kanye West Hosts G.O.O.D Music Pre Vma Party - September 7, 2005 Music The Game Reveals How Kanye West Inspired Him To Finish "The Documentary 3" 3.5K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.7K