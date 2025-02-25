The Game Shoots His Shot At Tina Knowles From Halfcourt In Kanye West Collab Snippet

BY Zachary Horvath 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Hosts G.O.O.D Music Pre Vma Party - September 7, 2005
Kanye West and The Game during Kanye West Hosts G.O.O.D Music Pre Vma Party at Shore Club in Miami, FL, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kanye West and The Game sparked confusion on the former's IG after an odd series of posts, but it all makes sense now.

The Game believes age is just a number in this wild new collaboration with Kanye West. In this new snippet, provided by the latter on his Instagram, finds the West Coast MC shooting his shot at Tina Knowles. She's the 71-year-old entrepreneur and mother of Beyonce, so he's going big game hunting (pun intended). However, this was not all that clear earlier this morning. Per AllHipHop, it all began with nondescript series of posts from Ye also on his IG. First, he shared a screenshot of a "🍌" emoji with a pretty brash caption. "Tear that monkey up." This had fans predicting another bigoted X rant and thinking the absolute worst. "Here we go again bruh," one user commented.

Then, things got a little clearer (not really though) in his subsequent post. "This Game’s phone," he wrote alongside a photo of the California native's phone and his DM of the aforementioned "🍌" to Tina Knowles. After that, Kanye West would share a video of Tina's "Spirit Tunnel" walk, which Jennifer Hudson's guests do when they appear on her talk show. Along with that was the caption, "Game finna slide for the guys." Finally, the last piece of the puzzle would be uploaded.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Talks Obama Co-Sign, "Speak Now Or," Denzel Washington & More

Is The Game Dropping An Album In 2025?
the-game
Image via AllHipHop
the-game
Image via AllHipHop

That would be the snippet aptly titled "TINA" which incorporates her walk through the "Spirit Tunnel" into the instrumental. "TINA BY GAME PRODUCED BY ME," Kanye West wrote, revealing that this most likely going to be on The Game's next album. "I see my Destiny’s Child," Game raps. "DMing was stressing me out / Nervous, my stomach in knots / So I took a couple of shots." "Miss, is you tricking or not," Ye adds in the middle of the former's verse.

Kanye West Instagram

Speaking of The Game and his next project, it appears that he's working on The Documentary 3. He shared a video of Ye getting animated and fired up and with that came a shout-out to the volatile rapper. In part, The Game wrote, "The world is controlled by those who give no f*cks. The heartless have always waged war against those with hearts. Life is chess & this time their kings & queens are the pawns. @Ye just gave me the vibe I needed to complete #TheDocumentary3 - Game Time ♟️"

Read More: Ralo Talks New Album "Welcome Home," Young Dolph & More

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1212
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 934
Pop Culture Beyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE" World Tour At Wearable Art Gala 2.3K