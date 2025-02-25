The Game Shoots His Shot At Tina Knowles From Halfcourt In Kanye West Collab Snippet

The Game believes age is just a number in this wild new collaboration with Kanye West. In this new snippet, provided by the latter on his Instagram, finds the West Coast MC shooting his shot at Tina Knowles. She's the 71-year-old entrepreneur and mother of Beyonce, so he's going big game hunting (pun intended). However, this was not all that clear earlier this morning. Per AllHipHop, it all began with nondescript series of posts from Ye also on his IG. First, he shared a screenshot of a "🍌" emoji with a pretty brash caption. "Tear that monkey up." This had fans predicting another bigoted X rant and thinking the absolute worst. "Here we go again bruh," one user commented.

Then, things got a little clearer (not really though) in his subsequent post. "This Game’s phone," he wrote alongside a photo of the California native's phone and his DM of the aforementioned "🍌" to Tina Knowles. After that, Kanye West would share a video of Tina's "Spirit Tunnel" walk, which Jennifer Hudson's guests do when they appear on her talk show. Along with that was the caption, "Game finna slide for the guys." Finally, the last piece of the puzzle would be uploaded.

Is The Game Dropping An Album In 2025?

That would be the snippet aptly titled "TINA" which incorporates her walk through the "Spirit Tunnel" into the instrumental. "TINA BY GAME PRODUCED BY ME," Kanye West wrote, revealing that this most likely going to be on The Game's next album. "I see my Destiny’s Child," Game raps. "DMing was stressing me out / Nervous, my stomach in knots / So I took a couple of shots." "Miss, is you tricking or not," Ye adds in the middle of the former's verse.

