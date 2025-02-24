Kanye West Uses Bianca Censori’s Film Premiere As A Way To Clap Back At Divorce Rumors

Kanye West is giving the big middle finger to all of the divorce rumblings surrounding him and Bianca Censori. Per TMZ, the rap mogul made an appearance at his wife's premiere of her first-ever film. Ye also had a hand in producing the project. He congratulated his 30-year-old partner on his volatile Instagram account over the weekend for her accomplishment. "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME." Folks in the comments were disgusted as there's a shot in the production with Bianca completely naked. "When did society just start allowing porn everywhere not even firewalled from kids what is this," one IG user wrote.

Others were even expressing pity for Kanye West's spouse. "She might as well just do porn. We have all seen her naked body against our will more times than we can count. I feel sorry for her." The backlash continues from there as one concerned individual points out, "You are a father of 2 girls. Why you keep objectifying women like this?" For those looking for him or her to change, comments like these are going to fall on deaf ears. This is who Ye is now and may be for the foreseeable future.

Kanye West Bianca Censori Divorce

Image via Kanye West Instagram

But as for Kanye sticking by Bianca, this wasn't the only instance. The latter was also in a live performance on Sunday, reportedly in Koreatown. Photos from TMZ show her dressed down in what looks to be an old-fashioned nurse's outfit. It was a much smaller event as only a few attendees can be seen in the background, including Mr. West. Sources also add that Bianca's role was minimal in the production, but nevertheless, he was going to be there for her big weekend.