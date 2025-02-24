Kanye West Uses Bianca Censori’s Film Premiere As A Way To Clap Back At Divorce Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath 1079 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Kanye West has not been doing himself or Bianca Censori any favors lately, but he showed up to support her amid the divorce reports.

Kanye West is giving the big middle finger to all of the divorce rumblings surrounding him and Bianca Censori. Per TMZ, the rap mogul made an appearance at his wife's premiere of her first-ever film. Ye also had a hand in producing the project. He congratulated his 30-year-old partner on his volatile Instagram account over the weekend for her accomplishment. "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME." Folks in the comments were disgusted as there's a shot in the production with Bianca completely naked. "When did society just start allowing porn everywhere not even firewalled from kids what is this," one IG user wrote.

Others were even expressing pity for Kanye West's spouse. "She might as well just do porn. We have all seen her naked body against our will more times than we can count. I feel sorry for her." The backlash continues from there as one concerned individual points out, "You are a father of 2 girls. Why you keep objectifying women like this?" For those looking for him or her to change, comments like these are going to fall on deaf ears. This is who Ye is now and may be for the foreseeable future.

Read More: SZA "SOS Deluxe: LANA" Review

Kanye West Bianca Censori Divorce
kanye-west
Image via Kanye West Instagram

But as for Kanye sticking by Bianca, this wasn't the only instance. The latter was also in a live performance on Sunday, reportedly in Koreatown. Photos from TMZ show her dressed down in what looks to be an old-fashioned nurse's outfit. It was a much smaller event as only a few attendees can be seen in the background, including Mr. West. Sources also add that Bianca's role was minimal in the production, but nevertheless, he was going to be there for her big weekend.

Of course, as we mentioned, these two being together continues to be another way in which they are fighting off the divorce rumors. Almost two weeks ago, The Daily Mail broke the story that they were headed for a legal split. However, things were quite muddy, and no one was entirely buying into the noise. Sure enough, Yeezy rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, debunked the reports. "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track." 

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre "Missionary" Review

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot 2.1K
News: Kanye West Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Divorce Report Debunked By Milo Yiannopoulos 2.3K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 28, 2022 Pop Culture Kanye West Won't Be Charged For Throwing Paparazzi's Phone: Report 815
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West Gets Handsy With Bianca Censori Before Shutting Down Street For A Photoshoot 1340