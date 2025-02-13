Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 745 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kanye West
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Take this early report with a grain of salt...

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to get a divorce after their multiple controversies such as the Chicago artist's bigoted Twitter rants and their Grammys scandal. This comes from an alleged source close to Ye who claimed to the publication that the couple (or now reportedly former couple) verbally agreed that the former Yeezy architect will receive $5 million in the split. Also, the alleged source expects a formal legal filing to emerge in the next few days. As for where the two are right now, Censori is supposedly living in Los Angeles for now, whereas it's unclear exactly where the "Off The Grid" creative finds himself at.

Furthermore, this follows one of the couple's more recent and shocking antics, which was their appearance at the Grammy Awards this year. While Kanye West showed up in normal clothing, Bianca Censori practically went naked, which raised a lot of eyebrows and prompted a whole bunch of criticism. Ye even doubled down and claimed that, while she agreed to their look, it wouldn't have happened without his final say and approval.

Read More: Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Look As Haters Mention His Late Mother

When Did Kanye West & Bianca Censori Get Married?
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world," Kanye West wrote of Bianca Censori and the Grammys red carpet controversy on Twitter. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot. She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."

Of course, this is not the first time that people have speculated that Kanye West and Bianca Censori broke up, so take this with a grain of salt. The two married at the end of 2022, and have been the subject of a lot of salacious headlines and gossip-fueled spectacles as a result. We will see whether or not this is true in due time, as we still have yet to receive an official statement from either party on the matter.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Mother Breaks Silence After Grammy Controversy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Streetwear Bianca Censori's Grammys Look Reportedly Inspires Rise In Plastic Surgery Requests 3.6K
News: Kanye West Politics Kanye West Makes His Donald Trump Support Crystal Clear In Bigoted Twitter Rant 1.5K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Kanye West Faces Huge Lawsuit For Using Pictures Of Himself And Bianca Censori 21.7K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Bianca Censori's Mother Breaks Silence After Grammy Controversy 5.4K