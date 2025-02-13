Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to get a divorce after their multiple controversies such as the Chicago artist's bigoted Twitter rants and their Grammys scandal. This comes from an alleged source close to Ye who claimed to the publication that the couple (or now reportedly former couple) verbally agreed that the former Yeezy architect will receive $5 million in the split. Also, the alleged source expects a formal legal filing to emerge in the next few days. As for where the two are right now, Censori is supposedly living in Los Angeles for now, whereas it's unclear exactly where the "Off The Grid" creative finds himself at.

Furthermore, this follows one of the couple's more recent and shocking antics, which was their appearance at the Grammy Awards this year. While Kanye West showed up in normal clothing, Bianca Censori practically went naked, which raised a lot of eyebrows and prompted a whole bunch of criticism. Ye even doubled down and claimed that, while she agreed to their look, it wouldn't have happened without his final say and approval.

When Did Kanye West & Bianca Censori Get Married?

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world," Kanye West wrote of Bianca Censori and the Grammys red carpet controversy on Twitter. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot. She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."