Kanye West Files Trademark Application With Vision To Make Book About Bianca Censori

Everyone knows Kanye West as one of the most influential hip-hop artists --and musicians period-- of all time. However, his reach has gone beyond music. He's also one of the biggest forces in modern fashion, despite him not being with Adidas anymore. His YEEZY brand has ballooned his net worth back up to generational proportions. But he's looking to dabble beyond these two industries according to TMZ. Moments ago, the publication obtained new legal documents submitted by Kanye West relating to a trademark application.

He's filed through Ox Paha Inc., his brand that he used to help coin "I miss you when I wake up before you." That phrase was inspired by his wife and architect, Bianca Censori. Then, he was looking to use that as a slogan for a unique collection of products and services. Moisturisers, "biological cloning" and plush toys were among the few listed. Prior to that, Ye used Ox Paha Inc. to trademark "Yews" for education, music streaming, television, games, clothing, and more per NME.

Kanye West Has Plans To Dominate The Book Market

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Bianca is at the focal point of this latest request too, but for books. Here's aiming to utilize "Wife By Husband" for various genres such as biographies, non-fiction, and children's picture books. However, the main goal is to write some sort of title about his 30-year-old partner. So far though, there aren't many details as to what the exact details are that he wants to highlight.

It would definitely be one heck of a read, though. If it were up to us, there would be endless chapters about the various times Ye has decided to parade her around in some of the most revealing clothing ever seen. Her shocking appearance at the GRAMMYs would have to be in there, no question. But jokes aside, we will see if Ye actually follows through with this idea with all of the others we mentioned seemingly on the back burner for now.