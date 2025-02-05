Taylor Swift Fans Rip Travis Kelce To Shreds For Donald Trump Super Bowl Comments

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks the sidelines in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Donald Trump previously said he hates Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, a White House official told NBC News that Donald Trump is expected to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday (February 9). The Philadelphia Eagles will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs, including Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce. The tight end spoke with reporters about the news today, and his remarks have since earned him a great deal of backlash.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”

Travis Kelce Says "It's A Great Honor" That Donald Trump Is Attending Super Bowl LIX
Tennis: US Open
Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mike Frey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media users are surprised to hear Kelce speak so highly of the U.S. president considering his history with Swift, among other things. In September, the songstress endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram. In an interview with Fox & Friends shortly after, Trump announced that he's "not a fan" of her. “It was just a question of time… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he said.

Trump later took to Truth Social with a simple message. "I hate Taylor Swift," he wrote. Obviously, this is all pretty confusing for Swift's fans. They're sounding off about Kelce's comments on X, making it clear that they don't appreciate them in the slightest. "Reminder he literally said he hates your girlfriend," one Swiftie writes. "Taylor isn’t going to be happy," someone else claims.

