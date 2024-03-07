Steve Stoute On "Club Shay Shay": Kanye West Stole Mic From Maxwell At My Wedding, "It Was Crazy"

Yesterday (March 6) marked the arrival of Shannon Sharpe's latest Club Shay Shay interview. This week, Unc sat down with music industry executive Steve Stoute, also bringing in Illmatic MC Nas via FaceTime to talk about coming up out of the Queensbridge Projects around the same time. After recalling the beginnings of his career, Stoute shared some stories about his personal life – including the time Kanye West took over the microphone at his wedding to freestyle.

When Sharpe asked his guest about the rumoured moment, the 53-year-old was shocked that others knew about it. "Man, how do you know this? Man, shut up. Who told you that? Nah man, who told you this?" he responded in disbelief. The ex-athlete teased, "The night has a thousand eyes. Steve, I’m just asking the question. I just wanna know. My audience wanna know. Maxwell was performing, Kanye got in there and started freestyling. Yes or no that happened?"

Kanye West is No Stranger to Stealing Mics

Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Seeing as Ye infamously stole Taylor Swift's microphone to speak up for Beyonce at the 2009 MTV VMAs, it's not hard to imagine him interrupting someone else. "That’s so wild that you know that, man. Who would tell you that? Yes, Kanye grabbed the mic and started freestyling, and it was… craziness. That’s all I can tell you. It was crazy," Stoute reflected around the 1:11:48 mark in the video below.

Steve Stoute's Full Club Shay Shay Interview

We're little more than three months into 2024, but already, Club Shay Shay has produced some of the most memorable celebrity interviews of the year so far, beginning with Katt Williams. What did you think of Steve Stoute's interview with Shannon Sharpe? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

