Steve Stoute On "Club Shay Shay": Kanye West Stole Mic From Maxwell At My Wedding, "It Was Crazy"

Shannon Sharpe had some intel on the rumoured incident that left his guest in total shock.

BYHayley Hynes
Yesterday (March 6) marked the arrival of Shannon Sharpe's latest Club Shay Shay interview. This week, Unc sat down with music industry executive Steve Stoute, also bringing in Illmatic MC Nas via FaceTime to talk about coming up out of the Queensbridge Projects around the same time. After recalling the beginnings of his career, Stoute shared some stories about his personal life – including the time Kanye West took over the microphone at his wedding to freestyle.

When Sharpe asked his guest about the rumoured moment, the 53-year-old was shocked that others knew about it. "Man, how do you know this? Man, shut up. Who told you that? Nah man, who told you this?" he responded in disbelief. The ex-athlete teased, "The night has a thousand eyes. Steve, I’m just asking the question. I just wanna know. My audience wanna know. Maxwell was performing, Kanye got in there and started freestyling. Yes or no that happened?"

Kanye West is No Stranger to Stealing Mics

Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Seeing as Ye infamously stole Taylor Swift's microphone to speak up for Beyonce at the 2009 MTV VMAs, it's not hard to imagine him interrupting someone else. "That’s so wild that you know that, man. Who would tell you that? Yes, Kanye grabbed the mic and started freestyling, and it was… craziness. That’s all I can tell you. It was crazy," Stoute reflected around the 1:11:48 mark in the video below.

Steve Stoute's Full Club Shay Shay Interview

We're little more than three months into 2024, but already, Club Shay Shay has produced some of the most memorable celebrity interviews of the year so far, beginning with Katt Williams. What did you think of Steve Stoute's interview with Shannon Sharpe? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
