Taylor Swift Never Had Kanye West Kicked Out Of The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had a long history in the media. Overall, this feud has seemingly never gone away, even though neither have commented on it in years. Firstly, it all started when Ye jumped on stage and told Swift that she was not deserving of her VMA. It was a pretty bad look for Ye that left a bit of a stain on his career. However, they eventually patched things up until 2016 when he mentioned her in a negative light on the track "Famous." Since then, the opposing fanbases have been at war, and that has not changed.

Yesterday, a story went viral in relation to the Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud. Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed that Kanye was kicked out of the Super Bowl. As he explains, Ye allegedly bought tickets in front of Taylor's booth and was hoping to be on camera whenever she was. Swift caught wind of this and then had Ye promptly kicked out. However, as many noted, this just didn't make sense as Kanye was seen in a separate box throughout the game alongside Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson .Paak.

Taylor Swift Story Went Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Thanks to an anonymous source connected with Ye, who spoke to HNHH directly, we can confirm that Marshall's story is absolutely false. Ye never bought tickets in proximity to Swift, and she never had him banned from the premises. It is interesting to contemplate where Marshall may have gotten this information from. Regardless, it is false and should not be taken as gospel. Instead, it seems like both parties enjoyed their evening and just left it at that.

