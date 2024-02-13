Taylor Swift Allegedly Got Kanye West Kicked Out Of The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was one of the biggest celebrities at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Overall, her boyfriend Travis Kelce had a successful evening as he won the big game. Although many were skeptical that the Chiefs could pull it off, they did so in a big way. It was one of the most entertaining finishes to a Super Bowl in recent memory, and fans loved every bit of it. However, there are some interesting narratives coming out of this Super Bowl that have fans curious about whether or not they are true.

One such narrative was espoused by former NFL star Brandon Marshall. While on the Paper Route Show, Marshall claims to have inside information on what went down in front of Taylor's booth. As he explains, Kanye West bought a ticket that would put him in front of her booth. Therefore, he would be on camera with her throughout the evening. As Marshall explains, Swift didn't like this and made some calls. Subsequently, Kanye allegedly got kicked out.

Did Taylor Swift Really Make The Boss Call?

“He’s got a mask on with his logo on the mask — typical Kanye,” Marshall said. “Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium! He was trying to leverage her celebrity … That’s what he tried to do; he tried to sit in front of Taylor Swift.” The issue with this allegation is that Ye was very much in the stadium for most of the evening. In fact, he was in his own box with Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson .Paak. Not to mention, if this actually happened, Ye would be the first to say something about it. Needless to say, the authenticity of the report is questionable.

Let us know what you think of this report from Marshall, in the comments section down below. Do you think Taylor actually did this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

