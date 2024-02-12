Taylor Swift Fans Express Fears For Her Safety After Travis Kelce's Heated Exchange With Andy Reid

Taylor Swift was in Las Vegas last night for the Super Bowl. Overall, it was a huge celebration for the Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Kelce had himself a huge second half that helped the Chiefs keep the game tied. Subsequently, the match ended up in overtime and the Chiefs scored a touchdown to win the whole thing. Although some felt like the game was boring, it was clear that the finish was truly incredible. In many ways, it was one of the most memorable Super Bowls in recent memory.

However, some people are now worried about Taylor Swift and her safety. This is all because of an altercation that took place between Travis Kelce and his head coach, Andy Reid. In the clip below, you can see Kelce getting into it with Reid. Kelce began screaming in his coach's face and even bumped into him. Overall, Kelce was upset that he wasn't on the field during Pacheco's fumble in the first quarter. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Kelce played well the rest of the way.

Travis Kelce & Andy Reid On The Sidelines

On social media, the Kelce and Reid exchange had many accusing Kelce of roid rage. Moreover, there were others who claimed that if this is how he acts with his head coach, this is also how he will act in a relationship. Overall, it led to some concerned tweets from Swifties and others who were always skeptical of this couple. While Taylor and Travis were more than excited to see each other after the game, it seems like some fans are now worried about her well-being. Whether this is just concern-trolling, remains to be seen.

Taylor Swift Fans Speak

It is also important to note that many of the people commenting on this have never played sports before. They don't know the raw emotions that come with it and how it is wildly different than how someone would operate in a romantic relationship. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

