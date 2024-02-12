Ice Spice Watches In Amazement As Taylor Swift Chugs Her Drink While On The Jumbotron

Ice Spice was one of the many people at the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, she got one of the best seats in the house as she was next to Taylor Swift and even Lana Del Rey. Moreover, Mama Kelce was in the suite with the superstars, and it was truly an odd mix of people. Overall, this is typically the case at the Super Bowl. Although it was especially true this year as Swift is dating Travis Kelce. In the end, the Chiefs kept their good luck charm intact as they won the Super Bowl with a thrilling overtime drive.

With Taylor and Ice Spice at the game, both stars got their fair share of air time. If you were paying attention, there were all sorts of shots of the two enjoying their suite. However, there was one moment that was captured on the Jumbotron, in which Taylor Swift got into her frat boy bag. Below, you can see the artist chug her drink from start to finish. She did so with a friend and it looked very impressive. Perhaps the funniest part of all of this was Ice Spice who watched on in absolute amazement.

Ice Spice x Taylor Swift

Taylor was definitely having the time of her life during the match, as was Ice Spice and everyone else in that suite. Sure, the game was a bit hectic at the end, and for a while, it seemed like the 49ers had it on lock. However, the Chiefs are an incredible second-half team, and they showed out with a truly remarkable performance that will be remembered for years. They have won two Super Bowls in a row, and it is very clear that this team is officially a dynasty. You have to be impressed with everything that took place. Unless you are a Niners fan.

Did you watch the Super Bowl? If so, let us know who you were rooting for.

