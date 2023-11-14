Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

2023 has been the year of Ice Spice. The rapper rose from the underground to a full-on mega-star this year with numerous top 10 hits alongside Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Pink pantheress. But she's already looking forward to 2024 and isn't expecting to go anywhere any time soon. While Spice doesn't say exactly what's coming, she's already teasing something for her fans to get excited over.

"Y2K! ?/?/24" Ice Spice captioned a new post. She shared two pics of herself earlier today with a vague tease at something coming soon. In the comments, fans seem to take the bait and have already begun getting excited. "THE TATTOO ATEEEEEEEE," one of the top comments reads in reference to the back tattoo Spice is showing off. "The outfit go crazy" another fan comments. Elsewhere in the comments they speculate on new music and in particular Spice potentially collaborating with another breakout rap star of this year, Sexyy Red. Check out the post itself and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Billie Eilish Turns Up For Ice Spice Set At Camp Flog Gnaw

Ice Spice Looking Ahead To 2024

Last week, the Grammys announced their nominations for the 2024 edition of the show. Ice Spice found herself among the nominees for the very first time. The breakout artist scored four nominations including Best New Artist, two for her Nicki Minaj collab "Barbie World" and another for her Taylor Swift collab "Karma." She took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans in an adorable announcement where they poured out love for her in the comments.

Last month, she was once again on Instagram celebrating her major come-up. She reached 10 million Instagram followers in late October which serves as a signifier of just how quickly she's grown as an artist. With the Grammy nominations already secured and new music potentially on the way 2024 could end up being as big for her as 2023. What do you think Ice Spice could be teasing with her new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Gives A Tattoo To A Fan, Creating A Lasting Memory

[Via]