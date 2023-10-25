Ice Spice Celebrates Hitting 10 Million Instagram Followers

Ice Spice recently added yet another accomplishment to her long list of feats, hitting a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate, the hitmaker took to her story, unveiling an image of herself as a SpongeBob SquarePants character. "10 MILLION FOLLOWERS OOUUUUUU," she wrote. "HOLD ON LEMME COOK!!!!"

Clearly, the "Bikini Bottom" performer is proud of the massive audience she's managed to garner so early in her career, and continues to be grateful for each and every one of her Munchkins. While Ice Spice's success is impressive, it doesn't come without some downsides. During a recent interview with Variety, she opened up about some of the struggles she goes through as such famous public figure.

Ice Spice's Impressive Follower Count

“The truth is, I’m everywhere. I’m constantly moving,” she explained. “I’m always moving because people are starting to notice me a lot, and things get weird and creepy really quickly. But I mostly be staying in hotel rooms; that’s really where I live." Though the 23-year-old MC may not have just one place to call home, she has gotten pretty comfy at the top of the charts. Her tracks with Nicki Minaj continue to be a success, along with her various other collabs and solo offerings. Most recently, she teamed up with Rema to drop off a new song called "Pretty Girl" alongside a fun accompanying visual.

On top of her successful music career, Ice Spice also appears to have some exciting things going on in her love life as of late. She recently chatted with the Los Angeles Times, revealing that she's dating. Unfortunately for curious fans, she'll be keeping the details under wraps for now, "to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music." What do you think of Ice Spice reaching 10 million followers on IG? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

