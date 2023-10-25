Sexyy Red Shoots Down Latto Beef Rumors Prompting Ice Spice To Chime In

Sexyy Red says that she wasn't trying to shade Latto with her recent post about repopularizing ’00s fashion with a True Religion trend. She had reposted a fan's comment about the topic shortly after Latto shared a photo of herself wearing True Religion at 21 Savage‘s recent birthday party. Addressing the rumors of a feud on Twitter, Sexyy wrote that she'd be more direct if she had an issue with Latto. “Definitely not shading her I’m direct wit it whatever I gotta say,” Sexyy wrote.

Latto also spoke up on the topic, explaining that she was at an “Atlanta throwback-themed birthday party.” When a fan labeled her “crazy” for “trying to prove that [she] was wearing True,” Latto fired back: “No what’s crazy is y’all accuse me of copying any and every thing and when I prove y’all wrong I’m doing tewww muchhhh.” In response to more criticism from fans, Latto continued: “Yall hoes def not fast… I was addressing Shaderoom comments under a post of ME f*ck is u talm bout dizzy b*tch if u gone be messy at least KEEP UP.”

At one point, Ice Spice weighed into the debate over ’00s fashion, sharing a fan's post suggesting that she's responsible for the trend. “Truthfully them bchs ain’t start BACK dressing in the jeans, BB belts, & jackets MAINSTREAM, until ice spice did it for the in ha mood video,” the post reads. “It doesn’t matter who was doing it b4 fame, you stopped & started back when you saw the look was coming back last year lmao.”

Sexyy Red Downplays Latto Diss

Latto and Ice Spice have been throwing subliminal shots at one another for months by this point. With her feature on Offset's new album, Set It Off, Latto appeared to diss the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" rapper. “That n***a a munch/ Yo bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/ I don’t do backends, need it up front/ I’m big dawg, you b*tches is runts/ Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/ I pull triggers and I pull blunts/ I pull cars like it’s Tonk/ Bitch, you couldn’t top me in the bunk (ha!),” she rapped on “Fine As Can Be.”

