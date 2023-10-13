Latto References Ice Spice’s “Munch” On Offset’s New Album, Fans Speculate Beef

Latto's new feature on Offset's Set It Off cut "Fine As Can Be" has fans speculating about rap beef once more. Of course, this is all too common within hip-hop, especially femcees who are pitted against each other and whose alleged subliminals at their peers drive fanbases wild. While much of it is purely speculative and, at worst, creates tensions rather than interprets them, sometimes there can be some weight behind it. However, in the case of the Atlanta rapper's mention of Ice Spice's "Munch" on this song, this is probably nothing more than a harmless reference or a really bad diss if she was trying.

"That n***a a munch, your booking fee, ate it for lunch," Latto rapped on "Fine As Can Be." "I don’t do backends, need it up front, I’m big dog, you b***hes is runts. Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts, I pull triggers and I pull blunts." As you can see, there isn't really a direct or subliminal diss in sight on this record, at least these specific parts. Still, the very thought of an Ice Spice mention already sent fans into that zone, and they can find those hints in places they never existed in.

Furthermore, fan theories on Ice Spice and Latto's beef because quite common this year. It first began with the latter seemingly refusing to remember lyrics by the former- at least, that's how die-hards interpreted it. Regardless of instances of potential shade like these, the 777 artist denied any narratives that people created from these statements, posts, and the like. Since then, various other songs came out from both artists that seemingly contained subtle digs at each other. For example, on "Butterfly Ku," the Bronx hitmaker raps "Where she at? On the floor, she getting money, but I’m getting more."

Whether that's a "Put It On Da Floor" reference or not, it's clear that these rumors won't stop anytime soon. It's unfortunate that they're mostly the result of fans pitting a Nicki Minaj collaborator against a Cardi B collaborator and not the result of actual direct grievances with each other. That's not to say that they should have them, but it would at least be more genuine. Even the Nicki and Cardi cold war is mostly fueled by the fans, so we'll see if they ever change their ways and let femcees be femcees without sparking animosity. For more news and the latest updates on Latto and Ice Spice, stick around on HNHH.

