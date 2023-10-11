Latto Fires Back Amid Industry Plant Allegations: “I Worked VERY Long & Hard”

Recently, Latto took to social media to respond to some allegations that she's an industry plant. One Twitter/X user had accused her in a since-deleted post, writing, "Latto has to be an industry plant i sorry." The "Put It On Da Floor" performer was sure to let them know that she's not, and to remind them how much work she's put in to reach the level she's at in her career.

"I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that," she began. "I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this." She continued, "I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common."

Latto Denies Being An Industry Plant

After she replied to the comment, various other users rushed to her defense in the comments section. Many note how frustrating it must be to have your talents overlooked, and to be accused of getting an easy ride to the top. Latto appears to agree. She replied to a fan who was advocating for her, telling their followers, "Y’all… Latto was on the rap game and she was easily the best one there. She has been working hard to be where she is now." Latto's response was simple. "Even before the rap game tho," she added. Clearly, Latto's not playing about her career, and doesn't appreciate the speculation.

On top of the various feats she's already accomplished, it looks like Latto has another on the horizon. Yesterday, the hitmaker took to Twitter, teasing a new collaboration she has in the works with Christina Aguilera. "Should we tell them?" she Tweeted at Aguilera. "I think it’s time babe…." Aguilera responded. What do you think of allegations that Latto is an industry plant? How do you feel about her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

