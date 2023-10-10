Kai Cenat Has Hilarious Reaction To Latto’s Sister Posting Him On IG

Kai Cenat has quickly become one of the largest creators on the planet. Overall, he is known for his incredible Twitch streams where he entertains tens of thousands of people. Although some may not "get" the whole streaming thing, there is no doubt that Kai knows what he is doing. He has a lot of young people watching his streams, and if you can keep the youth engaged, you'll always find success. That said, Kai has not been without his fair share of controversies as of late.

Firstly, Cenat was arrested after hosting a meet & greet in New York City. The entire situation was not his fault, although police claim he incited a riot. Secondly, he was just mentioned in the Drake and Joe Budden beef. This subsequently led to a fiery response during his stream last night. However, there are happier things going on in Kai's life. For instance, one of his biggest crushes, Latto's sister Brooklyn, posted a video of him on her Instagram page. As you can imagine, he saw it and reacted accordingly.

Kai Cenat Gets Hyped

In the clip above, Cenat goes through the full range of emotions. After being told by a viewer that he was on her page, he immediately went over and looked for himself. Although he couldn't find it at first, he eventually found the video of himself in one of her posts. Of course, this had him feeling on top of the world. Moreover, he continuously played mood-appropriate sounds from his soundboard. It led to an entertaining clip that we're sure his fans ended up appreciating.

Regardless of what Cenat has gone through over these past couple of months, there is no doubt that he remains on top of his field. He continues to do big things, and fans will continue to watch. Let us know what you think of the Twitch streamer, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

