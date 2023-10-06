Drake Calls Kai Cenat During His 10-Hour “For All The Dogs” Listening Stream

When it comes to listening parties for Drake's new album For All The Dogs, perhaps none were as popular or memorable as Kai Cenat's. Moreover, the social media star streamed on Twitch for ten hours, during which he also recorded his first listen to the highly anticipated project. What's more is that Kai made the occasion that much more special by having... well, a lot of dogs in the room with him as he listened. Overall, the New York native seemed to really enjoy it, and you've probably seen your fair share of dance clips and reactions to it online. However, what people are really talking about when it comes to this sessions is the very special guest that chimed in for an appearance.

Furthermore, none other than Drake himself FaceTimed Kai Cenat in the middle of his first reaction to For All The Dogs. Of course, they chopped it up concerning the album, with both of them sharing their excitement and their thoughts on it from wildly different perspectives. In fact, some fans speculate that the Toronto superstar actually referenced the AMP crew head honcho in the album. "My youngins richer than all you rappers, and they all stream," he rapped on the J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter."

Kai Cenat & Drake Chop It Up Mid-For All The Dogs Stream

Obviously, Kai Cenat had a pretty excited reaction to that bar, and it shows how far their bond has come. During the stream's call, the 21-year-old told Drake he'd be in Toronto for some of his final stops of his 21 S*vage joint tour, It's All A Blur. Cenat had previously joined Central Cee, Trae Young, Roy Woods, and many more as special guests for tour performances. He also showed Kai that he was with Boi-1da and a few other members of his close circle.

Meanwhile, the streamer said that the wait from 12AM EST to 6AM EST for the album drop was wild, but definitely worth it. The 36-year-old also thanked fans in the chat for their support, participating in the reactions, and showing love. With a request for Kai to keep listening and do his thing, he left the call, and it made for a pretty sweet moment. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Kai Cenat, stay up to date on HNHH.

