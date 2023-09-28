Drake Is Eager To Stream With Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat’s antics have made him one of the most entertaining figures on the Internet and it seems that even Drake is tuning in. The livestreamer has undoubtedly gained a significant following that includes high-profile stars. Offset recently joined him for a 24-hour livestream while Nicki Minaj previously joined his stream earlier this year. Ultimately, Kai’s created a platform that everyone wants to participate during their promo runs including Drake, who recently invited Cenat to attend his It’s All A Blur tour in Atlanta.

Although Drake doesn’t do much press, with the exception of a few recent interviews with Lil Yachty and Bobbi Althoff, it seems like he’s eyeing to appear on Kai Cenat’s stream in the near future. Following his show in the concert, the two apparently hung out and had an extensive conversation that involved a visit to the AMP House. “He’s saying, ‘bro, I want to pull up to the crib. We gotta get a stream in,” Kai mentioned during his live stream.

Kai Cenat Teases Drake Livestream

With For All The Dogs set to drop in October, Drake could be pulling up on Kai soon. However, Kai mentioned how Drake’s still touring while working on his album. “I was like, look, Drake, we don’t got to rush to pull up to the stream. If it’s gon’ happen, it’ll happen… Take your time, you’re on tour right now,” he recalled. “But chat, when I heard that, I was like, ‘What the f*ck?’” Kai added that Drake is genuinely familiar with his content as well as the AMP House.

Apparently, the two also had a deeper conversation about a few things that could materialize in the future. “Just know we’re super locked in now,” Kai added. Hopefully, we’ll see Drake come through to the AMP House soon. The rapper previously advocated on Kai’s behalf after the streamer broke Twitch’s subscriber record, demanding the platform compensate Cenat fairly. “ “@twitch motivate the kids send him 50M,” Drake wrote. Check out Kai’s comments above.

