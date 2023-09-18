Kai Cenat Directing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Music Video, Shares BTS Footage

Kai Cenat is arguably the biggest streamer around, especially thanks to his prominence in the rap sphere as of late. For example, a video showed him joining A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a studio session, where the rapper previewed some new music for him. Apparently, the Twitch giant liked what he heard so much that he wanted to support his fellow New Yorker in bigger ways. Moreover, he recently uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of him on a music video set for A Boogie- one that he's apparently directing. In the short clip, you can see the desired shot on the camera display, as well as various tech set-ups for lighting, sound, and much more.

While it's a brief look into Kai Cenat's directorial beginnings, it's still exciting to see him level up while not losing touch with what propelled him to fame. After all, this week went wild with hilarious footage and juicy gossip surrounding his 24-hour stream with Offset. As such, it seems like the 21-year-old is balancing out those worlds quite well so far, opening big doors for himself along the way.

Kai Cenat At The Helm Of A Boogie's Next MV

However, this shouldn't be surprising at all for people well-versed in Kai Cenat's content. The social media star recently broke into the film industry with his short film Global Pursuit, a buddy cop action comedy reminiscent of classics like Rush Hour. Not only that, but he even got a cameo from Lil Yachty for it, who's done his part to boost Cenat's profile in his own right. Yachty could've brought out anyone to perform during his Rolling Loud set, but he chose Kai.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how this MV plays out, and what the NYC native has planned for the future. Sure, his path to stardom hasn't been without speed bumps, such as his chaotic giveaway event in his home city. That being said, that affects pretty much every celebrity at one point, and it surely won't be the last controversy he has to face. One thing's for sure, though: he wants to be much bigger than a reactor or content creator at this point. For more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, check back in with HNHH.

