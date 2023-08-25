Lil Yachty & Kai Cenat Star In New Trailer For Short Buddy Cop Film, “Global Pursuit”

The streamer world is making its way into the film industry, and leading the way is Kai Cenat. Moreover, the official trailer just dropped for his new short film, Global Pursuit, in which he’s the lead role in a buddy cop action-comedy. In addition, it stars a massive fan of his, Ray, who met the social media star during a recent Japan trip and hit it off so much that they teamed up for this project. It’s a formula and comedic style akin to films like Rush Hour, but one that looks pretty entertaining and well-crafted. If nothing else, it looks like Kai and Ray really enjoyed themselves in the making of it, and it’s still an exciting move.

Not only that, but there’s a Lil Yachty reference at one point in the trailer where someone confuses Kai Cenat for him and stars singing “Strike.” Maybe a lot of fans saw this and thought that it was just a little nod to his streaming guest. However, it didn’t stop there, as at the very end of the trailer, a group of frantic women run past a man reading a newspaper. He puts the news down, and it’s revealed to be the Atlanta artist, and he disregards the commotion and gets back to his reading.

Kai Cenat’s Global Pursuit Trailer With Lil Yachty Cameo

These days, there’s a lot of reasons as to why Lil Yachty would want to both work with Kai Cenat and put his name out there as much as possible. He’s on an unstoppable new music run recently, with his most recent single being “Tesla.” In addition, he and Kai are pretty tight, especially considering how Yachty brought him and the rest of the AMP crew on stage at Rolling Loud Miami this year. Surely, they will collaborate on a whole lot more content in the future, and it’s a fitting match energy and vibe-wise.

Meanwhile, it seems like the film will release on Cenat’s YouTube channel soon, so keep an eye out for that. While he’s dealing with some legal issues at the moment from his NYC giveaway event, he continues to make waves online through it all. We’ll see what reception to this short film looks like and what’s next for this duo. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Yachty and Kai Cenat.

