Lil Yachty Invites Kai Cenat To Take The Stage At Rolling Loud Miami

Lil Yachty is without a doubt one of the most important hip-hop tastemakers of the past decade. Say what you will about his output or his jump to psych and alt-rock, but he taps into the pulse of the culture in ways that other artists can’t touch. Moreover, his influence in the rap world is unquestionable, establishing himself as one of the brightest and most enduring leaders of the SoundCloud rap generation. However, don’t sleep on the Atlanta native’s propensity to stay up to date with the times and form new relationships with the cultural icons of today. That could be the case in hip-hop, too, but Yachty recently got into his streaming bag for his most recent performance.

Furthermore, Lil Yachty brought out Kai Cenat and the rest of his AMP crew to perform alongside him at Rolling Loud Miami. Given their pretty close relationship, it was honestly wild to see the social media star and streaming giant manifest that to thousands of fans. With a lot of energy and enthusiasm, Cenat matched the already electric stage presence that Yachty brought to the table. He focused more on his hip-hop leanings for this performance instead of the indie-tinged compositions that he so excellently delved into on Let’s Start Here.

Kai Cenat & Lil Yachty Rock The Stage At Rolling Loud Miami

Not only that, but it seems like the “Strike (Holster)” MC is actually gearing up for a return to his hip-hop side coming soon. That’s because he recently leaked six new songs on his SoundCloud that throw things back to some more old-school fare from him. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Lil Yachty is just getting things out of the way ahead of a continuation of his musical exploration this year. Maybe he’ll toy with another genre altogether rather than stay on his current trajectory. Whatever the case, it’s still exciting to see Yachty have a bit of a resurgence.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat has been racking up his rap crossover exploits online, including a hilarious argument with Lil Uzi Vert. With his music under consideration as well, it’s hard to say exactly what route his career will stroll down in the future. Still, with a performance as energetic as that, hopefully he has a few more concerts in him. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kai Cenat.

