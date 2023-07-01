Lil Uzi Vert Believes Lil Yachty “Beat The Washed Allegations”

Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Akademiks were recently chopping it up in the studio, and Uzi had to come correct to defend his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman. Moreover, they addressed allegations that Lil Yachty is a “washed” rapper, although it’s unclear what exactly the context was for this conversation. Of course, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen them together, despite both boasting incredibly creative, influential, and idiosyncratic careers. They both dropped albums this year, and even though they haven’t collaborated recently, it’s still great to see this permeating level of respect and acknowledgment. Maybe they will tap in together for an upcoming release (the teased Barter 16 tape, maybe?), but regardless, Uzi has Yachty’s back.

“It’s definitely, like, you gotta understand,” Lil Uzi Vert told DJ Akademiks in the studio. “How long has he been around? Yachty. That’s what I’m trying to tell you, and he still ain’t even go nowhere. He’s definitely a n***a that beat the washed allegations. He beat the s**t out of them. On his own ways. He beat it!” Akademiks tried to clarify his statements, adding that this is why he wants Uzi on his podcast.

Lil Uzi Vert Defends Lil Yachty

To continue the comparisons between these “SoundCloud rap” titans, they both moved on to different and almost wholly unique styles. That’s certainly the case for Lil Yachty, who dropped his indie/psych rock/pop album Let’s Start Here. this year to much acclaim and buzz. On the other hand, Lil Uzi Vert grabbed from the rage subgenere, plus more aggressive strains of electronic, industrial, and metal music, for their recent album Pink Tape. Furthermore, both are the type of artists that you can never count out of pushing the envelope and introducing other styles than what they broke onto the scene with.

Meanwhile, in another moment of the Akademiks vlog, Uzi remarked on their experimental tendencies as an artist. “I’m still trying s**t,” they remarked. “Even when y’all think I’m not doing s**t, I’m trying s**t behind the scenes until it sounds good enough for me to present it to y’all.” Hopefully they and Yachty are trying something together in the studio, and if not, then we hope their camaraderie continues for years to come. Regardless, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert.

