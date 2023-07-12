Lil Uzi Vert has been having a wild few weeks thanks to the release of their brand-new album, The Pink Tape. Overall, this is a very long album that contains numerous different sounds. From Uzi’s OG sound to some more rage-type songs, the “Suicide Doors” rapper certainly put in some work here. Although not everyone is feeling the new album, there is no doubt that they have captured the attention of millions of fans. The album just went number one, which means something has to be going right.

Of course, it is summer right now, which means the festival season is upon us. Just last week, Rolling Loud was in Europe, and some of the biggest artists in hip-hop were there to perform. Overall, it was another successful event for the famous festival. Lil Uzi Vert was one of the biggest names on the docket, and they did not disappoint with their performance. Down below, you can see them perform in front of tens of thousands of people, who were more than excited to be there.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Debuts 18 “Pink Tape” Songs On The Hot 100

Lil Uzi Vert Gets The Crowd Going

As you can imagine, Uzi played a ton of songs from The Pink Tape. A lot of these songs perform well in front of a crowd, and Uzi did not miss a beat the entire time. Overall, it seemed like a great time, and the fans were all subjected to a truly impeccable show. Next week, Uzi will be coming to Miami for another round of Rolling Loud. Of course, Miami is the flagship city for the festival, so you know all of the biggest stars are going to be out and about.

For instance, it is being said that Travis Scott will perform Utopia for the first time at the event. However, Travis himself hasn’t actually announced this. Hopefully, we will find out soon enough. Let us know whether or not you plan to go to Rolling Loud, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Teases “Barter 16” Mixtape, Shouts Out Young Thug