As the new editions of the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 roll in this week, it’s been nothing but good news for Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper released their often teased and highly-anticipated new album Pink Tape last week and now that the official numbers are in it’s a certified smash. The album itself turned out 167k in equivalent units for its week one sales. Not only does that make it one of the best-selling albums of the year, but it laps the field as far as hip-hop is concerned. The album easily cleared the previous best first week for a rap album this year, Lil Durk’s Almost Healed. Pink Tape also became the first rap album to debut at #1, or even reach #1 at any point so far in 2023.

Lil Uzi Vert’s numbers on the Hot 100 are just as impressive. Alongside “Just Wanna Rock” which has been stable on the charts since its release last year, Uzi debuted 18 of the other 22 songs from Pink Tape. Among the list of songs that made the cut are “Endless Fashion” with Nicki Minaj which slotted in at 20. “Aye” with Travis Scott earned the number #31 spot, while “Patience” with Don Toliver clocked in at #70. The highest debut of all the songs was the opener “Flooded The Face.” The first track on the album landed at #11 in its first week, surpassing the best debuts from Young Thug and Gunna’s recent projects.

Lil Uzi Vert Impresses On The Charts

Lil Uzi Vert has stayed pretty busy despite dropping their new album. Shortly after they announced a tour happening later this year in support of the project. Following that they teased that a second album LUV Is Rage 3 which they now claim could come out in a few months.

Despite Uzi’s success, no rap song has managed to hit #1 on the Hot 100 in 2023. Pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s new single “Vampire” just took the top spot from country superstar Morgan Wallen whose song “Last Night” had topped the chart for over 3 months. There are still songs from both Lil Durk and Gunna in the top 10 of this week’s Hot 100. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert’s first-week numbers? Let us know in the comment section below.

