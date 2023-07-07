When rappers are in the midst of their fame, such as Lil Uzi Vert, a few weeks into their release of the Pink Tape, they have to flex. Lil Uzi is enjoying the success of the latest album drop, and they are letting their Instagram fans know about it. “Not 2 much Na!” reads the caption, along with a wolf emoji. The photos are of Lil Uzi lounging across two charter airplane seats. Fat stacks of cash cover both their body and the table in front of him.

The Philly native also threw out pictures and videos of their shows that have recently been turned up. And with sales projections for Pink Tape looking very impressive, Lil Uzi is looking for something no true hip-hop album has ever done: Make it number one on the Billboard 200. While it would be an impressive feat, it would make sense if it was Lil Uzi. They might be the best rapper in the world right now, with a meteoric rise in their career since 2020, when the artist rereleased their 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2.

Read more: Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Pink Tape” Gets New Sales Projections

Lil Uzi Vert’s Recent Success (And The Stacks To Show It)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Uzi Vert (@liluzivert)

Wearing a black bunny mask and relaxing in the dough, Lil Uzi was tucking into one comfortable flight. What’s even more amazing is that they aren’t done making waves. They want to release their latest project, 222, soon. Other rappers, like Lil Tjay, are worried they’ll drop it on the same day or time as their own albums. But Lil Uzi Vert made it clear: They’d give the people what “they really want” if Pink Tape hit certain criteria. It looks like Pink Tape is going to surpass lofty projections, meaning Uzi could drop 222 any time now.

They’ve been in the rap game since 2010, but it wasn’t until their 2020 double-whammy that they achieved astronomical fame. First, they released the album Eternal Atake, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Second, their updated mixtape (mentioned above) surpassed all streaming markers at the time. (This was most likely due to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.) People have listened to a ton of Lil Uzi since the coronavirus came onto the scene. And the rapper has been dealing with a sick amount of cash.

Read more: Charleston White Speaks Up About Lil Uzi Vert Sample Use

[Via]