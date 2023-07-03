Pink Tape
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Punches Hole In Paper While During High-Energy Performance: WatchLil Uzi has a plethora of energetic hits.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises New Album Is A Throwback To Their "Original" StyleWhat their "original" sound is has become a topic of debate.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Builds "Barter 16" Hype With BTS Photos From Upcoming Music Video"Barter 16" is on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Admits That Nicki Minaj Pressed Them Over "Pink Tape" Album TitlePink is Barb's brand, after all; how could Uzi not tap her for a feature?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" Sells More Than 500K Units"Pink Tape" has been a success so far.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Budden On Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape": "You're Not Trying Anymore"Joe Budden is not into Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Shouts Out Lil Uzi Vert For "Pink Tape" Being First No. 1 Rap Album Of 2023The last rap album to go number one before Uzi's latest was Metro's own "HEROES & VILLAINS."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" First-Week Sales Suggest It'll Be First No. 1 Rap Album Of 2023It looks like Uzi started off the second half of the hip-hop year with fireworks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Announces "Pink Tape Tour"Lil Uzi has announced a tour in support of their new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Flexes Piles Of Cash On Their InstagramLil Uzi Vert is having their moment and loving it.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureCharleston White Speaks Up About Lil Uzi Vert Sample UseCharleston White is featured on Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape."By Jake Lyda
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Thanks Ken Carson For Producing "x2" Off Of "Pink Tape""x2" is one of the most classically Uzi-sounding tracks on their new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares