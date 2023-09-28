Lil Uzi Vert Builds “Barter 16” Hype With BTS Photos From Upcoming Music Video

Lil Uzi Vert crushed hip-hop’s dry spell on the Billboard 200 when Pink Tape dropped earlier this year but it didn’t take long for them to begin promising fans new music. Uzi is currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming album, Barter 16, which was initially intended to drop in the weeks following Pink Tape. Lil Uzi Vert isn’t necessarily one to follow rigid timelines, as we’ve seen with their previous projects. However, it appears that we might be getting a new single from them in the near future.

The rapper, who recently tapped Birdman to help out with Barter 16, took to Instagram with a photo dump that included stills from their upcoming music video, as well as a snippet from the editing room. Unfortunately, they muted the video clip, so we didn’t get a preview of new music. Still, they provided fans with a promising update. “NFL vid30 0N Th3 W@Y 𐕣 (never fall in Luv ),” Uzi captioned the post. Hopefully, we won’t be waiting a long time for the song and video to drop.

When Does Barter 16 Drop?

Interestingly enough, Lil Uzi Vert already turned the album into their label. Earlier this month, the rapper ran into a group of fans, including one who asked when the highly-anticipated album would drop. “I’m trying to drop that sh*t by the end of next week,” they said on a clip that surfaced on Sept. 10th, “because I’m trying to drop another album.” Although Uzi already had the summer on lock with Pink Tape, it seems like they’ll have even more heat for us during the fall and winter seasons.

Even though they haven't released a single from Barter 16 yet, the rapper came through with some new heat in August that might indicate what we should expect. Uzi teamed up with Mike Will Made-It on “Blood Moon,” which includes additional production from J. Cole. Hopefully, we’ll hear the two of them together on Barter 16. Check out Uzi’s latest Instagram post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

