Barter 16
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Debuts New Bright Green Hair ColorFans are hoping it signifies a new era on the way. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is Selling Their $6 Million California MansionUzi is listing their Los Angeles mansion and could turn a big profit. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says They're "Sick And Sad" While Previewing New MusicUzi is still insisting to fans that they've got new music on the way soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Builds "Barter 16" Hype With BTS Photos From Upcoming Music Video"Barter 16" is on the way. By Aron A.
- StreetwearLil Uzi Vert Goes Shopping At Balenciaga After HoursLil Uzi Vert is getting some designer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Gets Tentative Release DateSure, leaks and industry roadblocks might get in the way, but the Philly star is still set on releasing the anticipated mixtape very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Veeze And ASAP BariMore work for Barter 16?By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Birdman Amid "Barter 16" RumorsEven after allegedly turning in "Barter 16" Uzi is still in the studio.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Just Turned In Their New Album "Barter 16"The rapper's second new album of 2023 could be arriving soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBirdman Tells Lil Uzi Vert He Wants To Be On "Barter 16": Clip"We can make that sh*t pop," Birdman says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMultiple Songs From Lil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Leak OnlineLet's hope that this doesn't cancel the release of the highly anticipated tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicVideo Of Lil Uzi Vert Counting Cash At Icebox EmergesUzi can be seen sporting some serious cash in the legendary store.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals "Barter 16" Cover ArtLil Uzi Vert is fully embracing the Young Thug tribute aesthetics.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert And Young Thug's Sister Get Down To "Barter 16""Barter 16" could arrive next week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Showcases Their Range In New SnippetLil Uzi Vert is primed for another release.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Newest Snippet Includes Some Bars About Coi LerayWe'll see how Coi responds to this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio For "Barter 16"Lil Uzi Vert appears to be back at work in the studio.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Dresses Like Young Thug Amid "Barter 16" TeasersLil Uzi is simply paying homage.By Alexander Cole