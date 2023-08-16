Lil Uzi Vert And Young Thug’s Sister Get Down To “Barter 16”

In a new clip, Lil Uzi Vert is seen jamming out to their upcoming album, Barter 16. The Philly-born performer has been hinting at the new LP since dropping Pink Tape in June, and fans could be closer than ever to hearing it. Earlier this week, some messages surfaced that appear to reveal the timeframe of the album’s release. “We droppin next week get that verse in 5,” a DM to G 5aby reads. With that being said, Uzi is known not to drop music when they say they will. Regardless, listeners are eager to hear their next offering.

Dolly White, Young Thug’s sister, is also featured in the new clip. She joins Uzi in dancing to the new album, appearing enthusiastic about the upcoming release. Her appearance makes sense, as her brother has been Uzi’s muse amid Barter 16‘s buildup. They’ve been dressing like Young Thug as of late, and have even been spotted in the studio with some of his collaborators recently.

Lil Uzi Vert And Dolly White

Barter 16‘s title is also a nod to Thug’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6. “He’s my OG so he’s always happy, always in good spirits with me,” Uzi said of Young Thug earlier this month. “The unreleased stuff that I’m working on now, it’s f*cking fire.” It appears as though fans agree, as feedback on snippets from the new LP has been overwhelmingly positive. It looks like Uzi is headed toward another massive win with Barter 16, following the recent success of Pink Tape.

Young Thug, on the other hand, remains behind bars amid the YSL RICO case. Jury selection for the trial is still ongoing, and the Business Is Business performer has been denied bond multiple times now. The rapper’s peers and fans have continued to call for his release, but it’s uncertain when that could happen for him. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug.

