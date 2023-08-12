Drake Supports Young Thug With Custom “STOP RICO” Hoodie

Drake has collaborated with both Young Thug and Gunna in the past. However, as the former artist remains behind bars, it’s become increasingly clear where the Canadian’s loyalties lie. Gunna gave us a surprise featureless record earlier this summer. Shortly after, Thugger relied heavily on the support of his pals to drop BUSINESS IS BUSINESS from jail. Drizzy appeared on two titles “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went” – one of which finds the YSL leader throwing shade at Wunna.

The DS4EVER artist was released on a plea deal earlier this year. Jeffrey Williams, on the other hand, has been denied bond several times. He’s believed to be a flight risk, among other things, by those overseeing the RICO investigation, leaving him locked up as the jury proceedings continue. It’s unclear exactly how long it will be before all 12 members are selected. Still, the So Much Fun hitmaker is surely tired after already awaiting his fate for over a year. Thankfully, much of the music industry is standing behind Young Thug as he continues to stay strong.

Drake is Advocating for Young Thug’s Freedom

On Friday (August 11), Drake made it clear that his “Way 2 Sexy” collaborator is on his mind. He notably donned a white “STOP RICO” hoodie for a series of mirror selfies. The artwork on the sweater is an animated take on Thug’s Jeffrey mixtape album cover. Of course, there were some political touches added in to enhance the message. “3 the guys out the you know…” the Scorpion artist wrote in his caption.

As he continues across North America on his It’s All a Blur tour, Drake has been feeding his fans with consistent Instagram content. Most of it comes from the antics that unfold at his concerts by attendees or celebrity friends, but this weekend, he shared adorable new photos with his young son, Adonis. See what Lil Yachty had to say about his friend’s photo dump at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

