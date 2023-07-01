Young Thug’s Bond Hearing Has Begun

Earlier today Young Thug’s bong hearing began. Lawyers are attempting to get the rapper released from police custody while the ongoing YSL RICO court proceedings take place. One of the people who will be speaking at the trial on Thug’s behalf is Kevin Liles. Liles is the CEO of 300 Entertainment, under which YSL is an imprint label. Another point of contention for the hearing is the quality of life in Cobb County Jail. Thug’s lawyers claim that the living situation is sub-standard and the food has caused the rapper to gain weight. His lawyers also mentioned his new album Business Is Business as evidence that he will maintain employment while out on bond.

Young Thug’s new album dropped last month. While it did have a strong debut at number two on the Hot 100, it became the rapper’s first studio album to not hit number one. The sales numbers were strikingly similar to fellow YSL member Gunna’s new album which dropped just a week before. The projects have been compared to each other frequently following Gunna’s decision to take a plea deal. As a part of his deal, he confessed in court that YSL is a gang, which many other rappers and fans took issue with.

Young Thug Begins Bond Hearing Today

Earlier this week, Business Is Business got its first official music video. The track “Oh U Went” features Drake and fittingly he also stars in the music video. The album has an absolutely stacked list of contributors. Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more show up in the tracklist.

Young Thug’s trial has had a series of ongoing road bumps. Thug himself has expressed discomfort with the massive quantity of police present during all elements of the trial. Additionally, one of the jurors was held in contempt of court after forgetting to show up. It’s unclear how much longer the trial will last, but clear that Thug would much rather spend that time out of custody. What do you think of the arguments made by Young Thug’s lawyer during his bond hearing? Let us know in the comment section below.

