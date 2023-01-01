Lil Uzi Vert is currently basking in the success of their latest album, The Pink Tape. Although the album has gotten some polarizing reactions, it was still able to hit number one. Overall, this is the first hip-hop album of 2023 to end up at the top of the Billboard chart. This is a huge accomplishment, and we’re sure artists like Travis Scott and Drake will eventually hit that mark this year. With Utopia and For All The Dogs on the way, we are certainly going to get some very successful releases.

Having said all of that, Uzi is already teasing their next project. The album in question is supposedly going to be called Barter 16. This would be a play on Young Thug’s infamous album, Barter 6. Of course, there is very little to go off of in terms of this new album information. So far, Lil Uzi Vert has yet to reveal a release date. Moreover, they have played it very coy when it comes to actually discussing the project’s details.

Lil Uzi Vert Displays Their Love For Thugger

Recently, Uzi was out and about at the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala. During this event, the artist came in a very unique outfit. Overall, it included a white suit jacket with a black lapel. Moreover, they had their hair tied along with a red bandana. Many fans noted that it was eerily reminiscent of an outfit that Young Thug wore some time ago. Needless to say, it seems as though Uzi is trying to hint at Barter 16 in a unique way.

For concrete updates on this new album, fans will probably have to wait a while. If Lil Uzi Vert is known for anything, it is taking a lot of time between projects. Let us know your expectations for Barter 16, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

