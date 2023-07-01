LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA, which is incredible to say considering he is 38 years old. Overall, he is considered to be one of the two best players in the history of the NBA. His legacy is 100 percent cemented, and he still isn’t finished cooking. At The ESPYs last night, LeBron revealed that he would be coming back for yet another season. Beyond that, he is expected to continue playing even more as Bronny will likely be entering the NBA. Needless to say, the LeBron reign will not be ending anytime soon.

Subsequently, fans are curious when it comes to how LeBron is going to play next season. Of course, he is coming back to the Los Angeles Lakers, who were in the Conference Finals this year. They eventually got swept by the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. The team has made some big moves, and there is an expectation for LeBron to have a good season. However, at this point, one has to figure that his age will catch up to him. Otherwise, he simply is not a human.

Read More: Ticket From LeBron James Scoring Record Game Put Up For Auction

LeBron James Shows Off His Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

With all of that being said, LeBron James was enjoying himself last night after his big outing at the ESPYs. He went to the after party, and someone was able to capture him dancing along to music. In fact, the song that was being played was a mashup of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” and Meek Mill’s “Dreams And Nightmares” intro. The beat of the song was from Uzi’s track, all while Meek’s rapping was placed on top of it. Overall, it makes for an interesting mashup, and LeBron definitely agreed.

Now, the hard work is going to begin for LeBron James. He has new teammates to build chemistry with. Additionally, the Lakers will want to get a head start on other teams in the West, who promise to be very good this year. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: LeBron James Shows Love To Gunna On Instagram: “Back At It!”