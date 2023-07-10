Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse is poised to be one of the biggest hip-hop moments of 2023, if not one of its most successful. Not only did it create a lot of buzz given the rapper’s legal situation, but it also contained a nice number of hits that resonated with fans. Moreover, the tracklist all starts with “back at it,” which opens the album up with a minimal guitar-led instrumental while the YSL affiliate introduces his lyrical themes of betrayal, loyalty, and perseverance. Clearly, that song hit hard for a lot of people, even if there are other cuts on there that are more bonafide bangers. What’s more is that even some of the world’s biggest stars are really enjoying Wunna’s work, and making notable moments as a result.

Furthermore, LeBron James just posted “back at it” on his Instagram Story, with him simply writing “Back at it!” on a black background as the song plays. Of course, the NBA legend often shouts out some of his favorite artists, songs, and albums on his social media. Other contenders throughout his storied career include “March Madness” by Future, Kendrick Lamar, and a lot of other great picks. Now Gunna’s on that list even if he got a little late to the party, even if that actually just shows that the tracklist lasts.

LeBron James Shouts Out Gunna

In other LeBron James news, he recently coached his son Bryce at the Peach Jam, one of the biggest events of the Nike EYBL. While many saw this as just a wholesome family and sports crossover, others believe that this could actually be a more predictive moment. After all, James at least spoke about thinking a lot about retirement following the Los Angeles Lakers’ exit from the NBA playoffs this year. Whether he stays to play with his son Bronny remains to be seen, but many think that he could end up being a coach in the future regardless of what the timeline is.

Meanwhile, the “fukumean” MC is still riding high off of the success of a Gift & a Curse. At the midpoint of the year, many online believe that he might have the best rap album of 2023 so far. Let us know if you agree with that in the comments, but you can’t deny that it caused a lot of conversation. Still, for more news and the latest updates on LeBron James and Gunna, log back into HNHH.

