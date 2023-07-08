fukumean
- Music"fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023Despite massive bangers from the likes of Travis Scott and Drake, no other hip-hop song was as dominant on DSPs as Wunna's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Lights Up Dubai with Dynamic Performance Of "Fukumean" For 17,000 FansGunna turns all the way up.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsGunna Takes Out His New Girlfriend, P Litty, For Her Birthday, Fans Leave Harsh CommentsThe new couple appeared to have a great night out. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: WatchRather than replicate the drum pattern of the song itself, the pop-punk icon chose to emulate Wunna's rap flow and add his own flair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna & Turbo Collab Gets New Artwork Ahead Of Friday ReleaseThe frequent collaborators have a new song dropping this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Goes PlatinumIt's no surprise that the 30-year-old's biggest hit of the year achieved this, as fans look forward to an upcoming new direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Dethrones Drake For 2023's Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song In The U.S."fukumean" is still in heavy rotation, and is so far the biggest rap song of the year after beating out the 6 God's "Search & Rescue." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGunna Reacts To Lionel Messi Listening To “Fukumean” After Inter Miami WinInter Miami played Gunna's "Fukumean" in the lockeroom while celebrating their Leagues Cup win.By Cole Blake
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Becomes His First Solo Top 10 Hit"Young Gunna Wunna back, callin' me splurge, watch me jump right off the curb."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Shows Love To Gunna On Instagram: "Back At It!"The NBA legend is a big fan of "a Gift & a Curse."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Blasts Trolls For Claiming He Used A Clone In "FukUMean" VideoThe FukUMean Gunna might be a clone?By Ben Mock