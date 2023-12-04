Gunna Takes Out His New Girlfriend, P Litty, For Her Birthday, Fans Leave Harsh Comments

Gunna has been tearing it up this year charts-wise. His album that delved a little bit into the YSL RICO debacle, a Gift & a Curse, has been a pretty big success. There were a few quality tracks to pick from his seventh solo project. "rodeo dr" and "back to the moon," are just a couple to dish out. Easily, though, the biggest highlight from it has to be "fukumean."

It quickly became one of the catchiest songs of the year and might have been the track of the summer as well. What makes the track so accessible is the solid trap beat with Gunna's slippery flows. Additionally, you have to throw in some of the quotables like the earworm "eeeyah" adlibs and kid vocals shouting in the background. Finally, you cannot forget the line, "I'm in this b**** with P Litty / QP, QP-ski." If you did not know the one who performs "eeeyah" is Gunna's new girfriend.

Gunna Is Having A Good Time With P Litty

When Gunna references "P Litty," that is the name of his new significant other. According to Hot 107.9, she models on Instagram and her real name is Mèlia. They have been spotted in public before, but the couple went out recently to celebrate her birthday. Gunna and Mèlia appeared to have been at a dinner spot and looked to be having a nice evening. The comments under The Shade Room's post were really going after her, though. One said, "Omg she look like everybody else." Another went, "Not him cuffin a blow up doll.. This is not P at all." People are going to say whatever online, but we are happy to see the couple enjoying each other.

What are your initial thoughts on Gunna's new relationship with P Litty and taking her out for her birthday? Do you think the fans were way out of line for their comments about her and the pairing? Is "fukumean" still in your rotation, plus where does it rank for you in terms of a song of the year list?

