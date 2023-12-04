Iggy Azalea Goes Back And Forth With An OnlyFans Subscriber About Playboi Carti's Album

Iggy Azalea has become more than a musical artist over the past year. The "Fancy" superstar took her glowing physical appearance to the heavily-maligned content-creating platform, OnlyFans. Followers have thirsted over for years and she decided to take advantage of that in some shape or form. Because of her already massive following Iggy has already raked in around an astonishing $48 million. That figure is good enough to make her the most successful celebrity on the site. Her fellow femcee, Cardi B, was not too far behind, making around $45 million.

Overall, the Aussie has been proud of her decision to be a part of OF. "Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on." In addition to providing exclusive content, Iggy has been able to preview some of her music on it as well. A recent story from XXL may have revealed another way in which the female rapper has made so much from it.

A screenshot from an alleged conversation between Azalea and an OF subscriber leaked online. However, it may not be about what you might think. In the screenshot, the person supposedly purchased a subscription to ask her if she knows anything about her ex, Playboi Carti, and his upcoming album. A few updates about the album have come out here and there. But, this fan was determined to find out something from someone who used to date him and has a kid with him. Iggy has yet to comment on this conversation. Sadly, it looks like we will have to wait longer for any new update on Carti's music.

