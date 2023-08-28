Iggy Azalea Treats Fans To A Snippet Of New Material

Over the weekend Iggy Azalea made her return to music with a brand new single. The track “Money Come” was released with an accompanying music video where she goes full-on girlboss. The video features Iggy with a glowing pink gun that she shoots at a room full of boardroom executives turning them from men into women. The resulting sequence full of flashy clips of money and success is played perhaps as glamorously as any rap video before it. Thankfully, she isn’t done yet. She recently promised fans she would share new snippets and those fans didn’t let her forget it. After one in particular got her attention, she shared a portion of a new song with fans.

“I really f*ck with this one heavy” she captioned a new tweet. It also came with a cell phone screen recording of some new music Iggy Azalea has been working on. In the clip, she raps a list of flashy items over a hard-hitting trap beat with some rattling drums. As is often the case with Iggy, there was plenty of hate in the comments. Some tried to compare her to other female rappers, mostly Nicki Minaj. Others came to her defense though. “This sounds good, stop lying just to follow the “trend” of disliking her LoL,” reads one comment. Check out the snippet she shared below.

Iggy Azalea Shares Clip Of Her New Music

Iggy Azalea last released a new album in 2021 with The End Of An Era. When she announced that she had a new single on the way, fans unsurprisingly began asking about when a new album might drop. While she hasn’t shared any details yet the newly shared snippets clearly indicate she has more new music on the way soon.

She may be hurrying to release new music so that fans forget about her connection to the Tory Lanez case. She found herself in hot water after writing a letter that many interpreted as being particularly friendly to Tory. What do you think of Iggy Azalea’s new snippet? Let us know in the comment section below.

