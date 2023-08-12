Iggy Azalea Confirms Release Date For Her Next Single

Iggy Azalea recently took to social media, providing her followers with an update. Earlier this week, she had claimed that she’d be unveiling some details about new music soon. This got fans excited to hear more, and they immediately began badgering the rapper for information. One fan even shared a SpongeBob SquarePants meme, letting her know that she couldn’t get away with being so vague.

Fortunately for followers, however, Iggy soon provided an eagerly-awaited release date. The Australian hitmaker revealed that she plans to release her next single later this month, on August 25. Listeners can’t wait to hear her latest offering, sounding off in the comments section. She teased the new release earlier in the summer, telling fans, “I’m really excited about the concept of this one.” She added, “It’s funny, but will probably make some people mad. Really there’s no reason to be, I just have a feeling.”

Iggy Azalea’s New Song To Be Released August 25

August 25! Now unhand me!

August 25! Now unhand me!

Though supporters look forward to hearing the song, some recent headlines have put a damper on things. The news comes amid current drama surrounding Iggy Azalea’s alleged support of Tory Lanez. Lanez finally received his sentence for his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion earlier this week. Apparently, Iggy wrote a letter to the judge, in which she claimed that she didn’t believe he is an abuser. As expected, she immediately began to receive backlash when the letter went public. She later took to social media, claiming that she never intended for the letter to be read by anyone but the judge.

She further said that she hasn’t been in contact with Lanez for some time, adding that she doesn’t “‘support’ anyone.” With that being said, she claimed in the letter that she had already hired Lanez to be the executive producer of her next album prior to his conviction. “If [Tory] is able to remain in the United States after he has served time, I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album,” it reads.

