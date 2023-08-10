Iggy Azalea’s Letter About Tory Lanez Gets Published Online

Iggy Azalea caught a whole bunch of heat online earlier this week when it was revealed that she wrote to the judge in the Tory Lanez case. Overall, Iggy was one of 76 people who wrote a letter on behalf of the disgraced artist. In her letter, she explained that Tory is a great person and that he doesn’t deserve to go to prison for a long time. Of course, many felt like this was a wild thing to do as Iggy herself as accused other men of abuse. That man is Playboi Carti. However, she wrote the letter anyway, and many are curious as to what she actually said.

Thankfully, legal reporter Meghann Cuniff was able to obtain the letter written by Azalea. On her website, the reporter published the letter in its entirety. Certain aspects of the letter are certainly interesting, and we will be highlighting some. For instance, Iggy wrote, “I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser.” She said this before noting that she never saw Lanez lose his temper. Additionally, she claimed he was extremely kind, especially to women. “I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman,” she claimed.

Iggy Azalea Gives Tory Lanez A Glowing Review

WANTAGH, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Iggy Azalea performs onstage during Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer tour at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 05, 2022 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Azalea then went on to deliver some poetic language about how Tory is the best person she knows. “He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart – ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder,” she claimed. “I’m not shocked – Its who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows. Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener. He helps others bloom.”

Lastly, the artist also revealed that Tory Lanez had been hired to work on her next album. This led to her promising a judge that she would have a significant income source for Tory upon his release. Overall, it is clear that Iggy cares deeply for Tory. However, based on the sentence, this letter didn’t make that much of an impact.

