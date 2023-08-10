Iggy Azalea Hired Tory Lanez As Executive Producer On Her Next Album, Her Letter Says

Iggy Azalea’s letter to the judge regarding Tory Lanez’s sentence is out in full, and people have had no shortage of shocked, amused, indignant, or straight-up appalled reactions. Moreover, one of the most interesting parts of the letter has to do with the two artists’ continuous working relationship. In one part of her statement, the Australian rapper says that “if [Tory] is able to remain in the United States after he has served time, [she] would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on [her] next album.” “In fact – I already hired him for the job prior to his conviction!” she expressed.

Furthermore, this is one of many defenses Iggy Azalea made in relation to the Canadian artist’s character. In addition, she also asked Judge David Herriford to consider a sentence that would be “transformational and not life destroying.” For example, the 33-year-old wishes that this sentence will not involve deportation to Canada so that he can continue to support his family and have work and income during his incarceration by being an artist in the U.S. “Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of,” Azalea stated.

Iggy Azalea's Letter To Tory Lanez

Here is Iggy Azalea's full letter to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge.



I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: https://t.co/d2PD3TPsxx pic.twitter.com/9gmhcoDErL — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 10, 2023

Of course, after this letter’s full reveal, many people called her out for her explanatory Twitter post just days before. In it, Iggy Azalea claimed that she hasn’t been in contact with him for a very long time. Many felt that such a point became moot after the letter seemed to indicate that she spoke to Tory Lanez as soon as February of this year. Still, there is a lot of nuance to Azalea’s letter that the reality of Lanez’s crimes obfuscates. As she says, there’s a difference between rehabilitative punishment and punitive incarceration, but with a case as toxic and divisive as this, the threshold for forgiveness lessens.

Meanwhile, this is among the first times that his future music career fell under significant scrutiny following his release. Many haven’t yet thought about what the next ten years holds for him concerning his career. That conversation will surely roll around soon, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s able to still get play from behind bars despite what he was convicted of, as disappointing as that is for many. Regardless, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea.

