executive producer
- TVLudacris Announces TV Show Based On His Career, "Insecure" Producer JoinsLuda's early days as a radio DJ will reportedly take center stage in his half-hour-per-episode dramedy developing for BET Plus.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or FilmFif thinks the empire's falling, whether it's other Bad Boy associates facing allegations or brands creating distance from Puff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIggy Azalea Hired Tory Lanez As Executive Producer On Her Next Album, Her Letter SaysThe Australian rapper urged the judge to consider a non-deportation sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says He's Working With Pharrell, Timbaland, & Swizz Beatz On New AlbumBusta Rhymes is working with a star-studded group of producers for his new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana Says His Drake-Produced Documentary Is Almost DoneFrench Montana says that his documentary, which is executive produced by Drake, is done.By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Calls Kevin Durant His "Executive Producer"Drake gave his friend a special title in his birthday message.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper ConfirmsSean Combs' most recent interview with Los Angeles' "Real 92.3" found him revisiting the 2018 album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Rock & Margot Robbie-Led, Drake-Produced "Amsterdam" First Trailer Has Arrived: WatchDirector David O. Russell (best known for "American Hustle," "Three Kings," and "Silver Linings Playbook") was behind the camera for the upcoming movie.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMike Dean Executive Producing "Pigeons & Planes" Album After Volunteering In The CommentsThe producing legend Mike Dean will be helming the "Pigeons & Planes" compilation album.By Rex Provost
- MusicJacquees Taps Future To Executive Produce His Upcoming AlbumFuture already earned EP credits on Ye's "DONDA 2."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Is Hosting & Executive Producing 2022 Billboard Music AwardsDiddy will be holding it down at the BBMAs this year as the executive producer and host. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Details Relationship With Kanye West, Not Always Getting Writing CreditFuture says that he's been close with Kanye West much longer than people realize.By Cole Blake