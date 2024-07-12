Kodak Black Drops Chilling Trailer For His First Film As Executive Producer

Kodak Black is broadening his horizons.

Kodak Black has certainly kept busy in recent months, and now, he can add yet another exciting endeavor to his long list of feats. Earlier this week, the Florida-born rapper took to Instagram to share a trailer for the upcoming film Gone Missin, which he executive produced. The supernatural horror flick is directed by Vincent Escobar for KTB Media and does not yet have an official release date. It centers around a woman who visits a small town in search of a missing person. Of course, she ends up discovering far more than she bargained for.

"We Present You 'Gone Missin' A supernatural Thriller! The first Show that my Film Company is releasing! I want to thank everyone in advance. Zoovies and Shows coming soon. Directed/Produced by @Wearethemoviemen," Kodak captioned the trailer.

Kodak Black Teases Gone Missin

While this is the first time Kodak's worked as an executive producer on a film, it's not the only time he's dabbled in the world of cinema. Last year, he appeared in The Don, a short film in which he plays a crime boss. It coincided with the release of his album Pistolz & Pearlz, which was unveiled on the same day. Movies aren't the only thing keeping Kodak occupied these days either. He's also been on a recovery journey as of late, embracing his new mostly sober self and looking back on how far he's come.