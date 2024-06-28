Kodak Black Admits He Regrets “Super Gremlin” Bar About Fake Percs: Watch

Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Kodak Black performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Kodak Black, he doesn't want fans to get the wrong idea.

It's no secret that Kodak Black has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, and recently, the rapper revealed that he has some regrets about glorifying that behavior in his music. In a new clip making its rounds online, he chats with fans about his Percocet habit onstage. He also refers to a bar from his 2022 track, "Super Gremlin." In the song, he raps about knowing that a "Perc was fake," but ultimately taking it anyway.

Kodak explained that if he had actually been taking fake Percocets at the rate he was taking real ones, he would have been "dead" by now. He told the crowd that he didn't want them to hear the lyrics and think that it's okay to take fake drugs, as it can be incredibly dangerous.

Read More: Kodak Black Orders Fans To Tickle & Pinch Rowdy Attendee During Summer Smash Festival

Kodak Black Reflects On Past Substance Abuse

His admission has fans split in No Jumper's comments section. While most agree that it's a good move to acknowledge that substance abuse is dangerous, some think he shouldn't pick and choose which substances are okay to promote. With that being said, he's been pretty open about his Percocet addiction in the past and has stated that he's in a much better place now that he's on the road to recovery.

During an Instagram Live in April, for example, he discussed how much his life had improved since cutting back drastically. "I'm proud of myself," he told viewers at the time. "I've never been this happy in my life." What do you think of Kodak Black admitting that he regrets his infamous bar about fake Percs from "Super Gremlin"? Are you surprised or not? Are you glad to see him taking a step in the right direction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Was Caught On Camera Trying To Steal SteveWillDoIt's Richard Mille, Internet Personality Alleges

[Via]

