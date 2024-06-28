Kodak Black Admits He Regrets “Super Gremlin” Bar About Fake Percs: Watch

According to Kodak Black, he doesn't want fans to get the wrong idea.

It's no secret that Kodak Black has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, and recently, the rapper revealed that he has some regrets about glorifying that behavior in his music. In a new clip making its rounds online, he chats with fans about his Percocet habit onstage. He also refers to a bar from his 2022 track, "Super Gremlin." In the song, he raps about knowing that a "Perc was fake," but ultimately taking it anyway.

Kodak explained that if he had actually been taking fake Percocets at the rate he was taking real ones, he would have been "dead" by now. He told the crowd that he didn't want them to hear the lyrics and think that it's okay to take fake drugs, as it can be incredibly dangerous.

Kodak Black Reflects On Past Substance Abuse

His admission has fans split in No Jumper's comments section. While most agree that it's a good move to acknowledge that substance abuse is dangerous, some think he shouldn't pick and choose which substances are okay to promote. With that being said, he's been pretty open about his Percocet addiction in the past and has stated that he's in a much better place now that he's on the road to recovery.