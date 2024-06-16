Kodak Black Was Caught On Camera Trying To Steal SteveWillDoIt's Richard Mille, Internet Personality Alleges

SteveWillDoIt claims to have proof to back up his accusations.

Recently, SteveWillDoIt took to social media to accuse Kodak Black of trying to steal his $500K Richard Mille. The internet personality also alleged that the rapper appeared to be under the influence at the time, prompting him to fire back. “Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille,” Steve wrote. “Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably ins*ne. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.”

Kodak didn't hold back in the slightest with his response, promptly denying the allegations and even threatening him with physical violence. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight a** suit you was wearing yesterday,” he said. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk a** out.”

Read More: Kodak Black Fires Back At SteveWillDoIt Over Alleged Richard Mille Theft

While Kodak vehemently denies the allegations, Steve claims to have proof, which he says could drop sometime this week. "I got full video of Kodak Black trying to run off with my Richard Mille," he alleged. "Rappers are sick sick individuals. I won't be associating myself with rappers unless I can confirm they aren't brokies. Will post the full video Tuesday or Wednesday."