Kodak Black Was Caught On Camera Trying To Steal SteveWillDoIt's Richard Mille, Internet Personality Alleges

Recently, SteveWillDoIt took to social media to accuse Kodak Black of trying to steal his $500K Richard Mille. The internet personality also alleged that the rapper appeared to be under the influence at the time, prompting him to fire back. “Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille,” Steve wrote. “Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably ins*ne. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.”
Kodak didn't hold back in the slightest with his response, promptly denying the allegations and even threatening him with physical violence. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight a** suit you was wearing yesterday,” he said. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk a** out.”
SteveWillDoIt Plans To Drop Alleged Kodak Black Footage Later This Week
While Kodak vehemently denies the allegations, Steve claims to have proof, which he says could drop sometime this week. "I got full video of Kodak Black trying to run off with my Richard Mille," he alleged. "Rappers are sick sick individuals. I won't be associating myself with rappers unless I can confirm they aren't brokies. Will post the full video Tuesday or Wednesday."
Obviously, it's unconfirmed exactly what Steve caught on camera if anything at all. Social media users are suspicious, however, and argue that if he really had proof he probably would have shared it already. Either way, they're looking forward to seeing what he comes up with later this week, and whether or not the rapper responds again. What do you think of SteveWillDoIt claiming to have footage of Kodak Black allegedly trying to steal his Richard Mille? What about him announcing that he plans to drop it later this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.