Kodak Black Was Caught On Camera Trying To Steal SteveWillDoIt's Richard Mille, Internet Personality Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher4.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Three
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Kodak Black wears diamond earrings, oversized large pendant chain necklaces, a white latte blazer jacket, outside the Amiri show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
SteveWillDoIt claims to have proof to back up his accusations.

Recently, SteveWillDoIt took to social media to accuse Kodak Black of trying to steal his $500K Richard Mille. The internet personality also alleged that the rapper appeared to be under the influence at the time, prompting him to fire back. “Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille,” Steve wrote. “Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably ins*ne. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.”

Kodak didn't hold back in the slightest with his response, promptly denying the allegations and even threatening him with physical violence. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight a** suit you was wearing yesterday,” he said. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk a** out.”

Read More: Kodak Black Fires Back At SteveWillDoIt Over Alleged Richard Mille Theft

SteveWillDoIt Plans To Drop Alleged Kodak Black Footage Later This Week

While Kodak vehemently denies the allegations, Steve claims to have proof, which he says could drop sometime this week. "I got full video of Kodak Black trying to run off with my Richard Mille," he alleged. "Rappers are sick sick individuals. I won't be associating myself with rappers unless I can confirm they aren't brokies. Will post the full video Tuesday or Wednesday."

Obviously, it's unconfirmed exactly what Steve caught on camera if anything at all. Social media users are suspicious, however, and argue that if he really had proof he probably would have shared it already. Either way, they're looking forward to seeing what he comes up with later this week, and whether or not the rapper responds again. What do you think of SteveWillDoIt claiming to have footage of Kodak Black allegedly trying to steal his Richard Mille? What about him announcing that he plans to drop it later this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Kindly Asks Haters Calling Him Ugly To "Kiss His A**"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicKodak Black Fires Back At SteveWillDoIt Over Alleged Richard Mille Theft454
2023 One Music FestivalMusicKodak Black Responds To "Hate" In Concerning Live Stream3.9K
2023 One Music FestivalMusicKodak Black Bewilders Fans After Shutting Down Diddy Comparison: "I Even Might K*ll Me A Kid But I Ain't R*ping"1.8K
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicHow Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have? Rapper's Next Baby Boy Arriving In 20243.3K