6ix9ine Embarrassed By SteveWillDoIt Yet Again As Nelk Boys Member Takes Rapper's Daughter & BM To Universal Studios

6ix9ine is someone who has amassed a ton of enemies throughout his career. Overall, there were times when fans thought he would be killed because of the beef he was causing. Eventually, he went to jail for a bit and fans thought that would even him out. However, as soon as he got out, he went back to his old ways. As it stands, 6ix9ine is not nearly as relevant as he used to be. That said, whenever something happens to him, people come out of the woodwork to spectate. At the end of the day, he's the trainwreck that is impossible to look away from.

Recently, 6ix9ine has been finding himself at odds with a much less menacing figure. Of course, we are talking about Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt. As the story goes, Steve once tried to help 6ix9ine with streaming, but the rapper allegedly "scammed" him. In a way to get back at 6ix9ine, SteveWillDoIt recently flew out the rapper's daughter and baby mama. He then proceeded to send them some money and even bought jewelry and a Birkin bag. Yesterday, he took things even further as Steve took the family to Universal Studios.

6ix9ine & SteveWillDoIt Continue To Beef

It is all very bizarre and it is clearly being done in a way that will bring about some easy and free internet points. Having said that, it will surely anger 6ix9ine, who has been M.I.A. throughout all of this. Fans are hoping for him to respond, but for now, he has no interest. As for SteveWillDoIt, internet clout remains the name of the game, and as a Nelk Boys member, he understands that likes and impressions will help him win the war.

It is all very bizarre and it is clearly being done in a way that will bring about some easy and free internet points. Having said that, it will surely anger 6ix9ine, who has been M.I.A. throughout all of this. Fans are hoping for him to respond, but for now, he has no interest. As for SteveWillDoIt, internet clout remains the name of the game, and as a Nelk Boys member, he understands that likes and impressions will help him win the war.

