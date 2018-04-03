Universal Studios
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Spend The Day With North West At Universal StudiosAfter spending some time with Ice Spice last week, the 9-year-old is now bonding with her father and his new wife.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Fast X" Filming Earns Threats Of Protests From Angelino Heights Residents: ReportThe L.A. neighborhood when the movie is filmed is growing tired of street-racing fans speeding, doing donuts, and participating in street takeovers.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd Bringing "After Hours"–Inspired Haunted Houses To Universal StudiosThe Weeknd is teaming up with Universal Studios to bring "After Hours" haunted houses to the resort's Halloween Horror Nights.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureUniversal Orlando To Add "Super Nintendo World" Park For 2023Universal Orlando has a fourth park on the way.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTyga Goes On Spooky Date With Model Amid Kylie Jenner RumorsTyga and a model got cozy at Universal Studios this week.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesJordan Peele's "Us" Is Returning As A Halloween MazeThe Tethered will rise again.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Fast & Furious 9" Stuntman Injured On Set, Production HaltedThe stuntman was reportedly taken to the hospital where he's being treated for a head injury.By Aron A.
- MusicUniversal Studios 2008 Fire: 700 More Artists Lost Masters, Including MLK Jr.Hundreds of other artists were affected by the Universal Studios fire in 2008.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem, Tupac & 50 Cent's Masters Destroyed In Massive 2008 FireThe fire is being called "the biggest disaster in the history of the music business."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKylie Jenner Ordered Tons Of Cannabis Edibles For Travis Scott's Birthday Party: ReportThere were 100 types of edibles given to guests.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Fast & Furious" Producer Sues Universal Pictures Over "Hobbs & Shaw" Spin-Off FilmNot fast, just furious. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Cast Gets Spooked During Universal Studios Haunted HouseThe "Stranger Things" cast can't help but scream in the show's haunted house. By Chantilly Post
- NewsWiz Khalifa Returns Post "Rolling Papers 2" With "Universal Studios"Alchemist's latest Craft Single is by none other than Wiz Khalifa.By Alex Zidel
- Music"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Crushes With $150M Opening Weekend"Jurassic World" pulls in brontosaurus-sized profits.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentHalloween Horror Nights Announces "Stranger Things" At Universal StudiosThings are about to get strange at Universal Studios. By Karlton Jahmal